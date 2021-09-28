Plum, Aces hold off Mercury in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

AP Nevada

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-90 in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals. Plum, the fourth-year guard who won an Olympic gold medal in 3-on-3 basketball, had 12 points in the third quarter as Las Vegas pushed its lead into double digits. Riquna Williams scored 24 points for the Aces, who will host Game 2 on Thursday. Brittney Griner had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi, playing in her second game since returning to the lineup after sustaining a sprained ankle, scored 20 points on 6-of-17 shooting.