NV expert: Misinformation bigger challenge than virus itself

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases have trended downward in Nevada since a summer peak in mid-July as vaccination rates improve. But Washoe County’s health district officer says combatting misinformation spread by a vocal minority about the effectiveness of masks and vaccines may pose a bigger challenge than the virus itself. The 14-day rolling average for new daily cases statewide has fallen to 694, the lowest since 648 cases were reported July 15. The average remained above 1,000 cases from mid-August through mid-September. Nevada’s positivity rate is 10.4%, down from 20% on Sept. 13. More than 55% of Nevadans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated. Nearly 65% have initiated vaccination.