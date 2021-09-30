Nevada casino winnings show return to pre-pandemic levels

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State regulators say Nevada casinos continued to ride a hot streak in August, recording $1 billion-plus in house winnings for the sixth straight month as gambling statewide returns to pre-pandemic levels. The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday that casinos statewide reported taking in almost $1.2 billion in August, following a record nearly $1.4 billion in July. Overall, casino winnings were up 22% compared with August 2019. The solid winnings tally came despite the restoration of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The report shows the state reaped $74 million in revenues based on the August monthly winnings.