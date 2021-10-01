COVID shots required for all Nevada college workers Dec. 1

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employees at all public colleges in Nevada are now required to get COVID-19 vaccinations by Dec. 1 or face potential termination under a new policy adopted by the state board of regents. All new hires also will have to prove their vaccination status under the new policy. Meanwhile, coronavirus case trends continue to improve in urban areas but have worsened in most rural parts of Nevada where vaccination rates are the lowest. The 14-day moving average for new cases has fallen to 321 per 100,000 residents in Clark County including Las Vegas. That compares to 1,704 in all counties outside Carson City, Clark and Washoe counties, including Reno-Sparks.