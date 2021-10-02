Harris leads UTSA to 5th straight win, beats UNLV 24-17

AP Nevada

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes and UTSA beat UNLV 24-17 for its fifth straight win. UNLV couldn’t convert on fourth-and-10 from the UTSA 36 with 39 seconds left to seal it for the Roadrunners (5-0). Harris was 24-of-30 passing for 278 yards, and he threw a touchdown pass each to De’Corian Clark and Joshua Cephus. Cameron Friel completed 25 of 37 passes for 307 yards and had a touchdown pass and two interceptions for UNLV (0-5).