79-year-old hiker reported missing at Utah park is rescued

AP Nevada

The Associated Press

Authorities say a 79-year-old hiker reported missing at Utah’s Zion National Park has been found alive. Nellis Air Force Base personnel in Nevada told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that John Fiske Burg was located Saturday afternoon above Lodge Canyon. National Park Service officials say Burg was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital in St. George, Utah for further medical attention. Park Service officials say Burg was last seen Friday morning leaving a hotel in Kanab, Utah, where he was staying with a group of 50 hikers. Park officials say Burg was able to make a 911 phone call to Utah’s Washington County and also left a voicemail message with his family Friday afternoon and that helped search and rescue crews located him.