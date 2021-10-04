Protest of mask, vaccine rules draws hundreds to Vegas Strip

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A weekend protest of coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates drew several hundred people to the Las Vegas Strip, where marchers with signs and T-shirts declaring “freedom of choice” wound along sidewalks and into some resorts. Police on Monday reported issuing two citations and making one arrest. They reported no damage or injuries during the Sunday evening demonstration. Marchers derided Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates after Sisolak last month ordered mandatory vaccinations for state workers including those working with at-risk populations in state-operated detention and health care facilities. State university regents last week said employees at Nevada’s public universities and colleges must get vaccinations by Dec. 1 or face losing their jobs.