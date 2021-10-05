Truckee outlines response to July cybersecurity attack

AP Nevada

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Truckee officials say they’ve taken steps to recover from and guard against a cybersecurity attack like the one that shut down its computer system in July in the town near Lake Tahoe. The Sierra Sun reports Town Manager Jennifer Callaway presented the latest update to the town council last week about the July 22 attack. There’s been no information released about a possible source of the attack but Callaway said one particular exchange server “was infected with a very malicious piece of malware.” The attack breached Truckee’s computer system, causing phones, internet, access to data and everything that exists behind the town’s firewall to be shut down.