Vegas police: Officers fatally shoot man who fired a them

AP Nevada

Phoenix (AP) — Las Vegas police say officers fatally shot a man who had fired at them and that a woman who was with the man also was wounded. A police statement said the Monday night incident began when officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance involving the man and the woman and that the man fired at officers as they got out of their vehicle. The statement said the officers returned fire and the man began running away and was shot “after a short foot pursuit” when the officers fired again. According to the statement, the woman was hospitalized in stable condition after being “struck by gunfire.” It didn’t indicate who shot her.