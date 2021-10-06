Company gets OK to build new southwest Vegas hotel-casino

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A casino company with six properties currently open in and around Las Vegas got the go-ahead from county lawmakers to build a new hotel-casino in a neighborhood southwest of the Strip. Clark County Commission approval on Wednesday means construction could start early next year for the 200-room tower dubbed “Durango, a Station Casinos Resort” near the 215 Beltway. Station parent company Red Rock Resorts executive Bob Finch termed it a next-generation attraction for local residents and said it could open late next year. A cost estimate is expected in coming weeks. Station has nine large area casinos including three that closed during the coronavirus pandemic and have not reopened.