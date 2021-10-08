NHP video: Vegas man shot by troopers pretended to have gun

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed by two troopers last weekend didn’t have a gun but motioned as if he was drawing and pointing a weapon. NHP Col. Anne Carpenter said Thursday that patrol vehicle and body camera video showed Adrian Zarate-Cervantes got out of a sedan Sunday morning on a highway between Las Vegas and Lake Mead and was shot after twice making motions that could not be mistaken for anything other than drawing a firearm. A woman in the sedan wasn’t harmed. Carpenter says Zarate-Cervantes struck her while driving the car. Troopers Michael Abbate and Mark Willner are on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.