New charges against accused killer of four in Nevada in 2019

AP Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Douglas County’s district attorney has filed a criminal complaint accusing a Salvadoran immigrant of murdering two woman in rural Gardnerville in January 2019. The new filing Monday comes after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman can’t be tried simultaneously in neighboring Washoe County where he is also accused of fatally shooting a Reno couple days later. Prosecutors say he stole a .22 caliber revolver from the Reno couple’s home Jan. 4, 2019. They say he burglarized and killed a rural Gardnerville woman five days later, and killed another woman not far away the next week before burglarizing and killing the Reno couple on Jan. 15.