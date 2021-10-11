NFLPA leader Smith appreciates Gruden reaching out

AP Nevada

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith says he appreciates that Raiders coach Jon Gruden reached out to him following the report that Gruden used a racist comment in a email about him 10 years ago. Smith said in a Twitter thread on Monday that the email reported by the Wall Street Journal that showed Gruden referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features is evidence that the fight against racism is ongoing. Gruden has apologized for his “insensitive remarks” and said Monday he has learned from this, but didn’t go into detail.