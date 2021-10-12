Las Vegas police fatally shoot suspected kidnapped

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers after he forcibly entered an apartment and kidnapped an ex-girlfriend. Capt. Carlos Hank says officers responded to reports of shots fired east of North Las Vegas near East Lake Mead Boulevard at about 9 a.m. They learned the suspect had fled the area with the woman and a gun. They located them about two hours later near a shopping complex a few miles away where the man started holding the woman hostage at gun point. Police say he eventually pointed the weapon at officers and one shot him. No one else was injured.