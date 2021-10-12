Sheriff’ office: Man sought after trying to run over bailiff

AP Nevada

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Nye County authorities say a man sought by authorities was spotted at a southern Nevada courthouse and is accused of trying to run over a bailiff while driving off. The Sheriff’s Office said Terrance Chess was at the Pahrump Justice Court Complex on Monday when court personnel identified him as being sought on charges of eluding police and battery. The office said a bailiff sought to take Chess into custody but that Chess fought the bailiff and ran into the parking lot. According to the office, Chess then attempted to run over the bailiff before driving off in a maroon SUV.