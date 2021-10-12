State lawmaker resigns from Oregon Legislature over move

AP Nevada

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Keizer Republican state lawmaker Bill Post has announced his resignation from the Oregon Legislature after saying he misunderstood the residency requirements for being in office. The Statesman Journal reports his resignation announced Tuesday will be effective Nov. 30. Post previously said he would not seek reelection in 2022, but said Tuesday he would resign after “discussions with an elections attorney.” He and his wife have moved to Fallon, Nevada. In a Sept. 27 Facebook message, Post said his wife accepted a job, they’d sold their Keizer house and bought one in Fallon. Post has served in the House of Representatives since 2015.