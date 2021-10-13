Appeal challenges slaughterhouse planned in Carson City

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A former member of the Carson City Planning Commission is appealing the panel’s approval last month of a special use permit for construction of a slaughterhouse along U.S. Highway 50 near the Carson City Airport. The Nevada Appeal reports Maxine Nietz filed the formal challenge on Friday with the Carson City Board of Supervisors. Nietz cited concerns echoed by many others about the odor, waste and potential pollution of the Carson River by the slaughterhouse planned by Carson Valley Meats. The closest residences include a mobile home park to the west. Nietz told the Nevada Appeal, “Carson City is not a rural farming, ranching town.”