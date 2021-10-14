Reno bans use of whips downtown; sound resembles gunfire

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno City Council has voted to ban the possession and use of whips without a permit in the greater downtown area. The change approved Wednesday comes after police reported a steep increase over the past two years of 911 calls from citizens who mistake the sound of a cracking whip for gunfire. Whips are a part of daily life in many rural areas where ranchers and livestock operators use the sharp “crack” produced when the whip’s tip breaks the speed of sound to scare and direct or herd animals. Reno Police Chief Jason Soto said whip-related complaints have nearly doubled over the last two years.