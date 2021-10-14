Vegas district’s vaccination mandate for workers pending

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials of several employee unions say they haven’t had any negotiations with the metro Las Vegas school district since its board voted to generally require that district employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Clark County School District board voted in early September to require vaccinations while allowing for medical and religious exemptions. The board directed the superintendent to draft a vaccination policy but didn’t set a timeline. The district told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday that unions were being consulted about developing the vaccination plan. Several union representatives said they hadn’t had any talks with district. One provided a letter recommending against mandating vaccinations.