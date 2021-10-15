Nevada man accused of shooting at cars north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 44-year-old Nevada man accused of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment after they say he was shooting at cars near his home 150 miles north of Reno. David Garfield of Fish Springs was being held Friday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on four criminal counts. The sheriff’s office says a SWAT team responded Thursday afternoon after reports of a man firing shots on a road with usually heavy traffic because of an aviation event. Witnesses told investigators Garfield blocked the roadway in front of his home with his vehicle andfiring his weapon several times into the air.