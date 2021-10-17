Suspect still sought in fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas. Metro Police say officers were called about 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting and found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was in the area to meet another person in an ongoing dispute. Police say it appears the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim and ran off. The man died at the scene and the suspect remains at large. Police say the victim’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.