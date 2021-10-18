No jail in plea deal for Elko vehicular manslaughter on I-80

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko County woman agreed to a plea bargain deal that will keep her out of jail in the death of a 65-year-old woman struck and killed by a car at a gas station in Elko last year near Interstate 80. Lauren Allen of Spring Creek earlier pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter in the pedestrian’s in September 2020 along the Mountain City Highway. The Elko Daily Free Press reports Judge Randall Soderquist ordered her during sentencing Thursday in Justice Court to attend a victim impact panel and pay the admittance fees. Prosecutors say consulted with the victim’s family who was “on board with the resolution.”