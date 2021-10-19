GOP firebrand Michelle Fiore enters Nevada governor’s race

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas City Councilwoman who rose to national prominence for her support of self-styled anti-government militiamen who clashed with federal law enforcement in two armed standoffs last decade is running for governor of Nevada. Republican Michelle Fiore announced her plans to run at a news conference in Las Vegas. The former state assemblywoman is expected to face off against seven Republicans hoping to to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. The field running in the June 2022 primary includes Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.