AP Nevada
Vegas police: Death of person in custody under investigation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say the death of a reportedly combative person while in police custody is under investigation. A police statement said the person became unresponsive Monday after being handcuffed by officers responding to a report of a person in a business’ bathroom acting erratically. According to the statement, officers immediately removed the handcuffs and medical personnel began rendering aid but that the personwas pronounced dead at a hospital. The statement said the person’s identity and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

