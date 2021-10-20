Musk firm gets early OK for Vegas Strip tunnel transit plan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A company headed by Tesla chief Elon Musk passed a hurdle in its plan to drill an underground motorway beneath the Las Vegas Strip that could one day also link the city’s busy international airport and downtown casino mall. Clark County lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved letting Musk’s Boring Co. submit plans for the project dubbed the Vegas Loop. It would connect with an existing short Convention Center Loop the company completed and began operating in June. An overall cost wasn’t disclosed. Las Vegas Convention and Tourism Authority chief Steve Hill said it could cost up to $1 billion and will be privately funded.