Hunter finds remote body; Elko sheriff suspects homicide

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide in rural northeast Nevada after a hunter found a decomposing body in a remote area in northeast of Elko. The Elko Daily Free Press reports detectives identified the victim as a female after they were called to the scene in Coal Mine Canyon about 20 miles northeast of Elko at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Elko County sheriff’s office said Friday it’s treating the case as a homicide but didn’t release any other details. It says a full autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identify the victim. The sheriff’s office is asking for tips from the public.

