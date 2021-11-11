Cotter, Rondbjerg net 1st NHL goals as Vegas tops Wild 3-2

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg each scored his first NHL goal and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2. The Golden Knights improved to 7-2-0 since Oct. 26 after opening the season 1-4-0. Minnesota had its four-game win streak snapped. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves. Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots.