Despite protesters, Nevada kids begin getting COVID vaccine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Despite the shouts of protesters, many parents of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have begun getting their kids the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Nevada. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in the 5-11 age group late last month and some Las Vegas pharmacies started giving shots last weekend. Southern Nevada Health District spokeswoman JoAnne Rupiper told the Las Vegas Sun that the district received 21,000 of the lower children’s doses this week and will be able to order more as needed. Health district officials said more than 37,000 children age 17 and under in Clark County have contracted COVID-19 and 269 have been hospitalized.