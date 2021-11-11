Nevada schedules special session to redraw political maps

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers will meet on Friday to begin redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on population shifts and growth. On Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the special session. Decisions from Nevada’s Democratic-controlled Legislature, particularly over the lines defining two battleground congressional districts, will be closely observed as both parties vie for control of Congress. Legislative leaders have released a baseline proposal that would peel off parts of the state’s bluest district and add Democratic voters to two southern Nevada battlegrounds to give both more comfortable Democratic majorities.