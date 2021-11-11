US judge won’t reconsider tribes’ bid to block Nevada mine

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two tribes have failed again in their bid to persuade a federal judge in Nevada that a lithium mine planned near the Oregon line is on sacred lands where their ancestors were massacred in 1865. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du ruled this week additional historical accounts the tribes submitted still falls short of evidence necessary to temporarily block any digging. She refused a request by the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Oregon-based Burns Paiute Tribe to reconsider her earlier ruling denying their bid to block an archaeological survey. Nevada Lithium Corp.’s construction is scheduled to begin earlier next year at Thacker Pass about 230 miles northeast of Reno.