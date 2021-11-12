Man shot by officers at Red Rock held on multiple felonies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 29-year-old man who was shot and wounded by law enforcement officers in a confrontation at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is due to face a judge on multiple felony charges. Records show that Erik Keith Legried was jailed Friday in Las Vegas on charges including battery with weapon against a first responder and resisting arrest. He was due in court later in the day. Authorities say Legried was shot Thursday after he rammed patrol vehicles with a pickup truck. A Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman says troopers, Bureau of Land Management officers and Las Vegas police had been called to a report of person in distress.