Raiders need running game to balance offense vs Chiefs

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Interim Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia has said it will take production from all three phases for Las Vegas to be competitive. The passing game is doing its part, currently ranking fourth in the NFL with 2,441 yards. The rushing game is an entirely different story. But if the last two weeks are an indication of improvement, the Raiders should be optimistic heading into a huge division showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Raiders rushed for 119 yards in a win over Philadelphia and for 117 yards in a loss at the New York Giants.