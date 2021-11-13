Progressives say Nevada redistricting maps split Latino vote

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Progressives say a congressional map proposed by Democratic leaders in the Nevada Statehouse splits the Latino vote. Lawmakers on Saturday are working to redraw political maps during a special session. The redrawn map would bolster Democrats’ advantage in southern Nevada swing districts, but split Latino residents among three districts, leaving none with 40%, even though roughly 4 out every 10 Nevada residents identifies as Hispanic or Latino. The proposal is angering progressives who argue it dilutes minority voting power by splitting Latinos. A coalition of voting rights advocacy groups called Nevadans Count submitted an alternative map on Saturday that better retains the demographic breakdown of Nevada’s 1st Congressional District.