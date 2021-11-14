Man who was fatally shot inside a Las Vegas store identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally shot inside a Las Vegas convenience store. They say 49-year-old Patrick ONeal of Las Vegas died Tuesday night at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the torso. Metropolitan Police investigators say they believe ONeal was in an argument with a woman inside the store before she left and came back to the scene with another man. Police say the man suspected of shooting ONeal fled the scene and no arrests had been made yet in the homicide case yet.