State: COVID-19 boosters available to all Nevada adults

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available for all Nevada adults. The state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that shots are recommended for people who received two Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shots at least six months ago — and people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago. Nevada joins several states offering boosters to anyone 18 and older. The announcement comes amid a recent uptick in caseloads, particularly in the Las Vegas and Reno areas. The state says almost 67% of eligible Nevada residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.