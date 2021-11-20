Vegas erases 2-goal deficit to top Blue Jackets 3-2

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mattias Janmark broke a tie in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Vegas erased an early two-goal deficit and has won 10 of its last 13 since opening the season 1-4-0. Keegan Kolesar and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, while Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves. Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots.