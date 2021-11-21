Man fatally shot in parking lot of North Las Vegas swap meet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say they are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night that occurred in the parking lot of a swap meet. They say officers responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police reported finding a man in his 50s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police didn’t immediately release the victim’s name and officers say they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting.