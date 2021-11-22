Land agency seeks input on solar project near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed solar project west of Las Vegas. The agency is holding two virtual forums in December on the Copper Rays Solar Project in the Pahrump Valley, about 40 miles from Las Vegas. Copper Rays Solar, LLC. has applied for an easement to construct a 700 MW solar facility, battery storage and for connection to the regional transmission system. Federal officials say they’ll weigh public comment in deciding whether to move the proposal forward. Comments also can be submitted in writing.