Nevada prisons: 76% of corrections workers had vaccine shots

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest numbers provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections show that 76% of the state’s corrections workers are either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state’s mandate goes into effect this month. The latest numbers are 12% increase since the last time the corrections department publicly released the data on Oct. 25. The department currently employs about 2,200 people, meaning over 200 initiated the vaccination process in the last four weeks. About 830 department employees were officially reprimanded on Nov. 2 for not complying with the policy. According to documents obtained by News 4-Fox 11, the letters of reprimand warned unvaccinated workers of “progressive disciplinary action” if they do not get inoculated.