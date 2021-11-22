Vegas police: Armed man killed by officers said he’d be shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 36-year-old armed bank robbery suspect who was shot and killed by officers last week told his girlfriend earlier that day that he was going to get police to shoot him. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Lazaro Chavez told reporters Monday that police Sgt. Donald Graham and Officer Amelia Lukac each fired their weapons at Steven Thomas as Thomas pointed a handgun toward Graham last Wednesday. Chavez released body-worn video and other images of the shooting in northwest Las Vegas. Thomas was shown on video with a gun in his hand. Chavez said Graham fired one shot and Lukac fired 20 times.