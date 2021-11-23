Nevada Air Guard to deploy for overseas airlift mission

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Members and aircraft from the Nevada Air National Guard are set to deploy following the Thanksgiving holiday for an overseas assignment with the military’s U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility. The Reno-based 152nd Airlift Wing, known as the “High Rollers,” operate C-130 Hercules aircraft capable of transporting personnel, equipment, vehicles or other cargo. A public affairs officer for the wing says specific departure times and the number of service members and aircraft won’t be released for operational security reasons. The Air Expeditionary Force deployment next week will be the unit’s first since 2018.