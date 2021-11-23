Nevada Highway Patrol adopts Nevada State Police as new name

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — State troopers who police traffic violations will no longer be called the Nevada Highway Patrol and from now on will be referred to as the Nevada State Police. Nevada’s Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that all of their divisions will be designated as state police to avoid confusion about its officers’ roles. The change applies to Highway Patrol troopers as well as Department of Public Safety parole and probation officers, capitol police, investigators and the state fire marshal. The department plans to gradually phase out Highway Patrol-branded vehicles and change it social media handles to reflect the change in the weeks ahead.