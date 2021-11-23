Nevada solar project racks up big fines for blowing dust

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — County officials say a solar power project in the southern Nevada desert has been fined nearly $220,000 since April for failing to control dust during construction. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Rosendin Electric has accepted fines for all but one of eight violations at its Townsite Solar Garden site off Interstate 11 in Boulder City. Clark County’s environment and sustainability chief says it appears the company is putting efforts to quickly complete the 1,000-acre project ahead of complying with air quality standards. The company says it has spent $3 million and has six full-time employees trying to keep dust down on the windswept dry lakebed.