Saint Mary’s tops Oregon 62-50, advances to Maui title game

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dan Fotu scored 16 points and Saint Mary’s defeated Oregon 62-50 in a semifinal of the Maui Invitational. The Gaels got double-digit scoring from four players, hit 52.1 % from the floor, and controlled the flow for most of the game. Tommy Kuhse had 13, points Alex Ducas scored 12 and Logan Johnson chipped in 11 for the Gaels. Saint Mary’s will face Wisconsin in Wednesday’s championship game.