Appeals court revives harassment case against Wynn Resorts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nine unnamed women who allege they were sexually harassed by casino mogul Steve Wynn can move forward with a lawsuit against Wynn Resorts Ltd. and the Wynn Las Vegas, a federal appeals court has decided. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed part of a district court’s decision to dismiss the case and will allow the salon employees to amend it for reconsideration. The women allege Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Resorts knew about misconduct allegations against Wynn but covered up and did not investigate them. Wynn has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations, which were first reported in January 2018 by the Wall Street Journal.