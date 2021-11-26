Range of transportation projects expected to get US funding

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say Nevada’s share of new funding provided by the recently approved federal infrastructure legislation likely will help pay for a range of projects, including expansions of the freeway system, transit improvements and new technology to connect mobility systems. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the state will receive $83.5 million in the current fiscal year, an increase of 21%, and the additional funding will total $520.7 million by the fifth year. Priorities set in the state’s transportation plan include equitably meeting long-term needs of all transportation users, including cyclists, drivers, pedestrians and public transit users.