Rural Nevada residents file lawsuit against new district map

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

Residents of a rural, Republican-leaning town that the Nevada Legislature split into two Assembly districts filed a lawsuit last week challenging the state’s district maps. They argue that the maps signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak earlier this month are drawn in a way that denies voters their right to elect representatives of their choice. The lawsuit argues that the way the maps split rural Nye County into three state Assembly districts and Pahrump — its largest city — into two dilutes residents’ voting power. The lawsuit is the first to challenge the redistricting maps passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed by the governor.