Fire guts several businesses in Las Vegas strip mall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An early morning blaze gutted several businesses in a strip mall a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip, but fire officials say no injuries were reported. Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Warren Whitney said passers-by reported the fire a little after 1 a.m. Monday at the shopping complex at Paradise and Flamingo roads. Firefighters arrived to find flames through the roof above a liquor store. Officials say at least five businesses were damaged, and the liquor store, a dry cleaner and a doughnut shop appeared to have been completely destroyed.