Lawyer: Someone to be held responsible in UNLV student death

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawyers for the family of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student who collapsed after fighting in a fraternity charity boxing match and died days before his 21st birthday say someone will be held responsible. Attorney Nick Lasso said Monday an investigation is continuing following the Nov. 23 death of Nathan Valencia. He had been hospitalized since Nov. 19 after collapsing while taking part in the off-campus bout. His mom says Valencia had no prior boxing experience. The Clark County coroner says Valencia died of head injuries and ruled his death a homicide. Las Vegas police say they found no criminal liability on the part of the venue.