Man, 2 kids killed by impaired driver on US 95 in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say three people, including two children, have died after an impaired driver left a trail of injuries and damaged vehicles in Nye County. Nevada State Police say the crash happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 near Amargosa Valley. The driver of a Volvo veered out of its lane and struck a truck with a camper attached and then a second car. The Volvo then rammed a minivan. A man in the front passenger seat as well as a boy and girl were all killed. The woman driving and another boy survived. Police say the suspect driver was arrested and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. 

